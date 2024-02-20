Stalemate in Pakistan: Talks between PML-N, PPP on forming coalition govt inconclusive

After a three-hour deliberation on Monday, the negotiation hit a snag prompting a temporary halt, with both PML-N and PPP agreeing to reconvene at 10 pm on Monday. However, the meeting did not take place.

Eventually, at 11 pm, the PML-N concluded their meeting, announcing that discussions with PPP would resume on Wednesday.

In an informal conversation with reporters after the first round of the meeting, PML-N leader Azam Nazir Tarar conveyed a positive trajectory in the ongoing discussions.

“Some things have already been decided on the matter of PPP's inclusion in the cabinet,” Tarar was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The PPP is reportedly asking for key constitutional positions of President, Chairman Senate, and Speaker of the National Assembly for its support to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N.

Sources said PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari-Bhutto was playing smartly and trying to bring PML-N to a point where it withdrew from making a coalition government and then launching himself as prime minister and form a government with the support of independents of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who have now joined the Sunni Ittehad Council.

But it will not be easy for the 35-year-old former foreign minister as PTI has already rejected the possibility of supporting the PPP.

Meanwhile, Bilawal on Tuesday said he foresees a 'stalemate' in the formation of a coalition government “if someone is not ready to change their stance”.

"If someone else wants to change their stance, there can be progress. If they are not ready to change it, I foresee a stalemate,” he said, adding that this would not benefit democracy or the parliamentary system.