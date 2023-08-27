Stronger US-India relationship could help America declare 'independence' from China: Vivek Ramaswamy

When asked about the role of Indian Americans in his presidential run, Ramaswamy said: “The fact that I am the kid of immigrants who came to this country with no money and who's gone on to live the American dream of becoming successful at a young age in the scale that I have, gives me a sense of conviction in this country, gives me a sense of certainty of what is possible in America. Because I have lived it.....And I do feel a sense of duty to pass that on to the next generation. So, I do think that being the kid of immigrants who came to this country in search of opportunity gives me that first personal passion for making that available to the next generation.”

Ramaswamy, if tapped as Vice President and later elected, would be the second youngest ever to serve in the role, behind John Breckinridge who served as President James Buchanan’s second in command when he was just 36.