Tactical nukes in Ukraine? Russia's nuclear drills could signal change of strategy

“This is a completely new round of escalation of tensions — it is unprecedented,” Peskov told reporters Monday. “And, of course, it requires special attention and special measures.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said later in the day that it had summoned the British ambassador to lodge Russia’s “strong protest” over Cameron’s statement, asserting that he was “de facto recognizing his country as a party to the conflict.”

“The ambassador was called upon to think about the inevitable catastrophic consequences of such hostile steps from London,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

A spokesperson for Britain’s Foreign Office said later that the ambassador met with Russian officials “for a diplomatic meeting” and was not officially summoned. The spokesperson said the ambassador, Nigel Casey, “reiterated the UK’s support for Ukraine in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression.”

Russia has seized the battlefield initiative after a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive last year. But Moscow’s advances remain slow and bloody, and new deliveries of Western weapons are on their way, including those from a $61 billion military aid package that the United States approved last month.

Beyond discouraging the West from greater involvement in Ukraine’s war effort, the Kremlin wants to exploit divisions within the NATO military alliance over the risks of doing so. That schism was on display in February after Macron first mentioned the possibility of putting Western troops in Ukraine. Peskov said that such a move would lead to a direct clash with Russian forces.

Recent months have marked a hawkish shift for Macron, who more than two years ago tried to head off the invasion of Ukraine by dangling the possibility of integrating Russia into a new European security architecture.

Russia’s announcement of tactical nuclear drills drew a sharp response from NATO on Monday.

“Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible,” said Farah Dakhlallah, a NATO spokesperson. “NATO remains vigilant.”

She added: “Ukraine has a right to self-defense, which is enshrined in the UN charter, and NATO allies will continue to support Ukraine. Russia has started this illegal war and must end it.”

Pavel Podvig, a scholar on Russian nuclear forces based in Geneva, said Russia had conducted such exercises before, though it rarely made them public. This time, however, the aim is to send a loud message, he said.

“This is a reaction to specific statements, a signal saying that Russia has nuclear weapons,” Podvig said.

Unlike strategic nuclear weapons, which are always in a state of combat readiness, nonstrategic ones are stored in warehouses away from the bombers, missiles, or ships that are supposed to deliver them, Podvig said. During the exercise, Russian army formations are likely to practice how they could be deployed, he said.

But it would make little sense to use them in the context of the war in Ukraine, Podvig added, because the absence of large-scale, concentrated troop formations would limit their impact on the battlefield.

Other analysts have also cast doubt on the military efficacy of using battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine, given the spread-out nature of Ukrainian forces. The Institute for the Study of War said in 2022 that doing so would be “a massive gamble for limited gains” for Russia.