Taiwan says China drills more about intimidation, propaganda than starting war

Taipei: China's military drills last week were more about propaganda and intimidation than starting a war, but Chinese forces did show how they could react extremely quickly, the island's top security official said on Wednesday.

China said it carried out the two days of war games starting Thursday as "punishment" for new President Lai Ching-te's inauguration speech last week, in which he said the two sides of the Taiwan Strait were "not subordinate to each other", which China viewed as a declaration the two are separate countries.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Lai rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future, and has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing but been rebuffed.