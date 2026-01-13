<p>The White House has once again triggered global attention after posting a series of images on X showing US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> gazing out of the Oval Office window towards Greenland, accompanied by the cryptic caption, “Tap to monitor the situation.” The post has reignited concerns over Trump’s renewed push to bring the Arctic territory under American control.</p>.<p>The images, some of which were digitally altered, appeared to show views from the Oval Office overlooking Greenland’s Thule Air Base, now officially called Pituffik Space Base, along with landscapes from Germany, including the Black Forest. The symbolism came amid rising geopolitical tensions involving NATO, Denmark and China.</p><p>Trump has repeatedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-greenland-threat-triggers-search-for-shelter-beyond-gold-defence-3859424">described US control of Greenland</a> as a national security “necessity.” In a recent interview with NBC News, he said he would not rule out the use of force to acquire the territory. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed that while no formal timeline has been set, Greenland remains a priority for the administration.</p><p>China has issued a sharp response, warning Washington that its “selfish interests” in the Arctic would face resistance. The remarks underscore intensifying competition among major powers for influence in the rapidly militarising polar region.</p><p>Greenland’s strategic importance far outweighs its small population. Military planners often describe it as a “stationary aircraft carrier” due to its location between North America and Europe. The Pituffik Space Base, located in northwest Greenland, is the United States’ northernmost military installation and plays a critical role in missile warning and space surveillance.</p><p>Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, which retains authority over defence and foreign affairs. Under a 1951 defence agreement, the US is permitted to operate military facilities on Greenlandic soil as part of NATO commitments.</p><p>Trump first floated the idea of buying Greenland during his first term in 2019, an offer swiftly rejected by Denmark. He revived the proposal after returning to office in January 2025, citing growing Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic and the need to secure US strategic interests.</p>