Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

‘Tap to monitor the situation’: White House post reignites concern over Donald Trump’s push to acquire Greenland

Trump has repeatedly described US control of Greenland as a national security 'necessity.'
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 14:13 IST
World newsDonald TrumpWhite HouseGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us