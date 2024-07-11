Texas power outages hinder Hurricane Beryl recovery, delay oil infrastructure restarts

About 1.3 million of the 1.5 million houses and businesses without power are customers of CenterPoint Energy, the state's largest provider.

CenterPoint said on Wednesday it had restored power to some 980,000 customers in the previous 24 hours, adding that it would reach 1 million re-established customers by the end of the day.

In a letter to CenterPoint on Wednesday, congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said the firm's inability to restore power more quickly was creating a public health crisis. "Hospitals are now unable to send patients home where they lack power for medical equipment or an appropriately cool environment for their conditions."

Among Texas' most affected zones by wind damage and lack of power were cities from Lake Jackson and Galveston on the coast to Houston, including energy hubs Freeport and Texas City, according to officials and CenterPoint's outages map.

Chemical manufacturer Olin declared force majeure over shipping of some product and aromatics, saying that Beryl had caused damage to its Freeport facilities, impacting production and access to power, raw materials, and feedstocks.

"The duration of this disruption is uncertain," it said in a statement.

Also in that area, Freeport LNG, the second largest US liquefied natural gas terminal, was preparing to resume processing by Thursday, two sources close to the matter said, as power was being restored. But LNG exports from the terminal are not expected to restart until the port, which is operating under restrictions, fully reopens for vessel traffic.

A spokesperson for Freeport LNG told Reuters the company "intends to resume liquefaction when post-storm assessments are complete and it is safe to do so."