Thais trapped by Myanmar fighting repatriated: Thai army

Bangkok: Forty-one Thai nationals, trapped in northern Myanmar amid a surge in fighting between junta troops and armed ethnic-minority groups near the Chinese border, returned to Thailand on Saturday, the Thai army said.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across Myanmar as the military government, which seized power in a 2021 coup, battles a coordinated offensive by an alliance of three ethnic-minority groups and pro-democracy fighters.

The 41 Thais returned from Shan State at the Tachileik-Mae Sai border crossing through coordination between Thai authorities and the Myanmar army, the Thai army said in a statement.

Thai authorities are working to repatriate at least 264 Thais trapped near Laukkai city, it said.