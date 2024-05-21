The prosecution rests: Five takeaways from Trump’s criminal trial

By Kate Christobek and Jesse McKinley

New York: After 15 days of testimony from 20 witnesses, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Monday rested its case against former President Donald Trump.

The case was capped by three days of grinding cross-examination of his former fixer, Michael D. Cohen, who finally stepped off the stand on Monday afternoon, leaving jurors to weigh his truthfulness of the prosecution’s star witness.

The defense began its case on a mission to sully the credibility of Cohen, the prosecution’s star witness, but the second witness Trump’s lawyers called to the stand quickly became embroiled in a squabble with the judge, Juan M. Merchan. The judge, not surprisingly, prevailed.

Though the defense is expected to be brief, Merchan said that closing arguments would not happen until next week.

The former president is charged with falsifying 34 business records related to the reimbursement of a $130,000 hush-money payment to a porn actor, Stormy Daniels, who says she had sex with Trump in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in 2006. Trump, 77, has denied the charges and has said he did not have an encounter with Daniels. If convicted, he could face prison or probation.

Here are five takeaways from Trump’s 19th day on trial.

‘The defense calls Robert Costello.’ It didn’t go well.

After Cohen was done, the defense commenced and soon called Robert Costello, a former legal adviser to Cohen, who said they spoke in 2018 and that Cohen told him that Trump “knew nothing” about payments to Daniels.