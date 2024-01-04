Three Iran-backed militia fighters killed in Baghdad drone strike

At least three militia fighters were killed and six others wounded in a drone strike on an Iran-backed militia headquarters in eastern Baghdad on Thursday, police and security sources told Reuters.

Police sources and eyewitnesses said at least two rockets struck a building used by Iraqi militia group al-Nujaba'a.

A group spokesman said three of the group's fighters were killed, including a local commander in al-Nujaba'a. The spokesman accused the United States of carrying out the attack.