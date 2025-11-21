<p>At least three people were killed and several others were injured after 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>'s Narsingdi, Reuters reported quoting police. </p><p>Residents rushed out of their homes in Dhaka as buildings shook and some makeshift structures collapsed, <em>Reuters</em> reported quoting witnesses.</p>.Tremors felt across West Bengal, northeast India as 5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Bangladesh.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=earthquake">Tremors </a>were also felt across West Bengal and the northeastern parts of India. Several people were seen coming out on the streets in Kolkata and Assam's Guwahati as a precautionary measure, <em>PTI </em>reported.</p><p>The quake struck 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in Bangladesh at 10.08 am, and at a depth of 10 km, IMD said. </p>