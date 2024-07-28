Trump, appealing to bitcoin fans, vows US will be 'crypto capital of the planet'

Trump vowed in his speech to fire Gensler upon taking office, a promise that was met with energetic cheers.

“I didn’t know he was that unpopular,” Trump said after the crowd’s enthusiastic response. “Let me say it again: On Day 1, I will fire Gary Gensler.”

He also equated law enforcement seizing bitcoin funds during criminal investigations to fascism and revived his “Pocahontas” insult for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, who has pushed for tighter regulations for banking and other industries, including cryptocurrencies.

Attacking Harris, the likely Democratic nominee, Trump said she was “against crypto” and urged attendees to “get out and vote.”

“It should be no surprise that these same totalitarians are hell bent on crushing crypto,” Trump said of Biden and Harris, adding “That’s where this country is going. It’s a fascist regime.”

Trump headed a large Republican delegation to the Bitcoin Conference. Four senators and three Senate candidates, all Republicans, spoke at the conference, as well as Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate and billionaire who is a surrogate for the Trump campaign.

After Trump’s speech, Sen Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo, unveiled legislation for the stockpile that would require the US government to buy 1 million bitcoin over five years — roughly 5 per cent of the total supply and valued at tens of billions of dollars if bought at current exchange rates.

Kennedy addressed the conference a day before Trump, suggesting that the former president’s support for cryptocurrencies was new and politically expedient. Kennedy denounced policies in the Trump administration that he said had restricted the potential of cryptocurrency and highlighted Trump’s remarks after he left office describing bitcoin as a “scam against the dollar.”

“During his years in the White House, President Trump consistently spoke out against bitcoin,” Kennedy said Friday, criticising Trump for not pardoning Ross W. Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road who was sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking in 2015.

Because Silk Road had traded in bitcoin, Ulbricht has become something of a martyr among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, and Trump promised Saturday that he would commute his sentence if reelected.

Ramaswamy, who spoke at the Bitcoin Conference after Trump, said in an interview that Kennedy’s speech “smacks to me of pandering,” adding that the best way for Kennedy to advance his platform would be to drop out and endorse Trump.

“If he has good ideas to be part of the future,” Ramaswamy said, endorsing Trump “would be a great way for him to have an impact on the country.”