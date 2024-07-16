Trump appears with bandage on ear at RNC, 2 days after assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump made an appearance during the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday with a bandage on his right ear, two days after he survived an attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump drew cheers as he stood alongside his newly-named running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, just hours after Republicans formally nominated them to oppose President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Republicans pitched themselves as the party of economic opportunity and sought to court Black voters on the first day of their convention, which opened with the delegates taking a moment of silence dedicated to reflecting on the attempted assassination of Trump on Saturday, which killed one person and left two others seriously wounded. In keeping with recent calls to dial back hostile political rhetoric, Monday’s speakers struck more subdued tones.

Here is what to know on Day 1 of the convention.

Onstage Monday night

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a former primary rival of Trump’s and one of several Black lawmakers who spoke Monday, revved up the crowd. “On Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle,” he said, referring to the attempted assassination of Trump.