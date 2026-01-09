<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Friday he had canceled a previously expected second wave of attacks on Venezuela following cooperation from the South American nation.</p><p>Trump said the US and Venezuela were working well together, adding that at least $100 billion would be invested by the "big oil" companies in Venezuela.</p>.Rioters trying to please US President Donald Trump: Khamenei on Iran protests.<p>He added, however, that all oil tankers in Venezuela "will stay in place for safety and security purposes".</p>