Trump launches ad blitz to try to slow Harris surge

After months of attacks on Biden’s fitness for office, Trump's campaign has had to pivot to find a new message to use against the younger and more dynamic Harris, 59, less than 100 days until the Nov. 5 election.

On Monday, Trump, 78, released an ad on his Truth Social platform using Harris’s own words from old interviews, campaign events and debates to try to portray her as an extreme liberal out of touch with everyday Americans, particularly in the Rust Belt.

In response, Harris accused the Trump campaign of lying about her record.

"Vice President Harris has been a key leader in working across the aisle to pass the Biden-Harris administration’s historic, popular agenda," said Harris spokesperson Sarafina Chitika.

Since she emerged as her party's candidate, Harris has focused on Trump's felony convictions in a New York hush-money trial and the other criminal charges he faces, and portrayed him as responsible for a wave of anti-abortion measures in Republican-led states around the country.

A super PAC supporting Trump, MAGA Inc., kicked off a parallel ad blitz when it said last week it will spend $32 million in three states with new ads criticizing Harris.