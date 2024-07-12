Trump lawyers lay out case for reversing hush money conviction

New York: Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday said Manhattan prosecutors improperly relied on evidence of the former US president's official acts in securing his conviction on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star.

In a court filing dated July 10 but made public on Thursday, defense lawyers said the guilty verdict should be set aside following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

They said evidence of official acts that were improperly shown to the jury included Trump's conversations with former White House aide Hope Hicks and some of his Twitter posts while he was in office.

"The use of official-acts evidence was a structural error under the federal Constitution," defense lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote. "The jury's verdicts must be vacated."