Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump re-nominates Musk ally and private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA chief

At the time, NASA's workforce of 18,000 and the space industry at large were being whipsawed by looming layoffs and proposed budget cuts threatening cancellation of dozens of US science programs.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 03:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 03:01 IST
World newsNASADonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us