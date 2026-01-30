Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump says he plans to talk to Iran even as US dispatches another warship to the Middle ‌East

Trump did not elaborate on the nature or timing of any dialogue or say who from Washington would lead the negotiations.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 05:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 05:31 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpPentagon

Follow us on :

Follow Us