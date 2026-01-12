Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump says weighing tough response to Iran crackdown, says Tehran called to negotiate

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned Washington against "a miscalculation."
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 07:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 07:10 IST
IranUS newsDonald TrumpTehran

Follow us on :

Follow Us