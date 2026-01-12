Menu
Washington Sundar ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand due to rib injury

The 26-year-old, who bowled five overs for 27 runs, walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field on Sunday.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 05:47 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 05:47 IST
