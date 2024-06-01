Trump team says it raised $52.8 million in 24 hours post-verdict

Donald Trump’s campaign says it raised $52.8 million after a Manhattan jury delivered a guilty verdict in his hush-money trial, highlighting how the first former American president convicted of a felony is using his legal troubles to rally supporters.

Donors contributed that sum in the 24 hours after the verdict was announced. Both Trump and President Joe Biden’s campaigns sent out fundraising solicitations after the jury Thursday found the presumptive Republican nominee guilty on all 34 counts of mishandling business records to cover up payments to an adult film actress.

The $52.8 million fundraising haul is a massive sum for a single day. That amount is more than two thirds the $76 million he raised in the entire month of April, the first time he surpassed Biden’s total, and tops the president’s $51 million haul that month.

“That’s more than $2 million an hour,” the campaign said in a statement on Friday night. More than one-third of the donors were new, according to the statement.