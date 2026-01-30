<p>With <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Union%20Budget%202026">Union Budget 2026</a> just two days away, India’s healthcare industry is calling for sharper investment in infrastructure, research and emerging technologies to strengthen the country’s health ecosystem.</p><p>Atul Grover, Managing Director, Becton Dickinson India (BD India) and MTaI Member, said the sector expects continued support for building hospital capacity and medical education.</p><p>“We look forward to budgetary measures that will further elevate the quality of care till the last mile, supported by increased investments in critical areas such as infection prevention and control, antimicrobial resistance mitigation, and comprehensive cancer diagnosis and management,” he said.</p><p>Mr. Abdul Majeed, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Hamdard Laboratories, called for enhanced allocation for the Ministry of AYUSH, GST exemption for essential AYUSH generics, capital subsidies for GMP upgrades and support for global regulatory approvals. He also emphasised the need for insurance coverage for AYUSH treatments and incentives for wellness centres under the Heal in India initiative.</p>.Union Budget 2026 Expectations | Pharma industry representative seeks higher healthcare spending, R&D push.<p>Genomics companies expect the Budget to strengthen India’s precision healthcare capabilities.</p><p>Surajit Chakrabartty, CFO of MedGenome, said genomics and multiomics are reshaping disease prediction and diagnosis.</p><p>He noted that government-led genome initiatives must be supplemented with greater funding for research, infrastructure and public–private partnerships to enhance access and affordability.</p><p>From med-tech to AYUSH to genomics, the sector is aligned in seeking higher investment, stronger research support and policies that expand patient access, affordability and innovation.</p>