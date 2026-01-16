Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump threatens tariffs to push Greenland takeover, as US lawmakers seek to cool tensions

Trump said on Friday he may impose tariffs on countries ‌that did not support his ‌plan, "because we need Greenland for national security".
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 16:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 16:36 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us