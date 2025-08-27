Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump to chair White House meeting on Gaza on Wednesday, Witkoff says

Trump had promised a swift end to the war in Gaza during the 2024 US election campaign and after taking office in January but almost seven months into his term, that stated goal remains elusive.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 01:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 01:31 IST
World newsDonald TrumpGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us