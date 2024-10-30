‘Trump wins big’ meme stock surges in China ahead of US election

Retail investors in China are known for trading in stocks based on homophones — words that sound similar to another name or a phrase. In 2023, retail traders chased shares with dragon-related names heading into the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac.

The rally in Wisesoft comes as Trump emerges ahead in prediction markets, while polls show a neck-and-neck race against Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. Interest in the stock has pushed it to overbought territory, based on its 14-day relative strength index.