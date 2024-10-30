‘Trump wins big’ meme stock surges in China ahead of US election

Retail investors in China are known for trading in stocks based on homophones — words that sound similar to another name or a phrase. In 2023, retail traders chased shares with dragon-related names heading into the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac.
The rally in Wisesoft comes as Trump emerges ahead in prediction markets, while polls show a neck-and-neck race against Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. Interest in the stock has pushed it to overbought territory, based on its 14-day relative strength index.
The climb may not be sustainable given little change in fundamental support for the software and equipment maker. The company has been reporting losses in recent years and posted a wider net loss of 27 million yuan ($3.8 million) for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2023.
“Historically, meme stocks don’t last long in China,” said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X ETFs. Investors “tend to overplay it.”
