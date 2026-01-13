<p>Moscow: Two oil tankers waiting for the loading at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal were hit by drones on Tuesday, two sources said.</p><p>The tanker Delta Harmony is managed by Greece's Delta tankers, according to LSEG, and was expected to load oil from Tengizchevroil. </p>.Indian refiners seek crude after US sanctions disrupt Russia oil supply.<p>The tanker Matilda, also hit by the drones, is managed by Greece's Thenamaris and was expected to load oil from Karachaganak, they added. </p>