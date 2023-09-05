Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Typhoon Haikui downgraded to storm after making landfall in China's Fujian province

About 114,400 people were moved from risky areas as the typhoon rolled in with a maximum wind speed of 20 metres (66 feet) per second.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 04:07 IST

Follow Us

Thousands of people evacuated their homes as Typhoon Haikui made landfall in China's southeastern Fujian province early on Tuesday, after battering Taiwan for the past two days.

About 114,400 people were moved from risky areas as the typhoon rolled in with a maximum wind speed of 20 metres (66 feet) per second.

Schools in Fuzhou city were suspended and the city's observatory issued an alert for heavy rain. Schools in Xiamen, Quanzhou and Putian were also shut.

Many flights were cancelled at two airports in Fuzhou and Quanzhou, tourist spots and parks were shut, and ports, coastal and river transportation was suspended, state media reported.

The typhoon lost strength and became a tropical storm after its landfall around 5 am (2100 GMT Monday), the national forecaster reported. It was last reported to be moving over southern Guangdong province, and forecasters expect it to continue to weaken.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 September 2023, 04:07 IST)
World newsChinaTyphoon

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT