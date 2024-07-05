Home
UK Poll Results LIVE | 'I am sorry', says Rishi Sunak as Tories concede defeat; Labour crosses majority mark

Hello readers! Keir Starmer's Labour Party cruised to victory in the UK elections on Friday. With exit polls already predicting a landslide win, Rishi Sunak and his Conservative Party conceded defeat halfway through the counting process. Sunak will continue as MP, having won his seat, but took full responsiblity for the defeat. Follow the latest updates from the UK elections, right here with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 04:26 IST
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 04:26 IST

Highlights
04:1805 Jul 2024

'Country first, party second', says Starmer as Labour waltzes to victory

03:5505 Jul 2024

Labour crosses majority mark of 326 seats

03:4505 Jul 2024

I am sorry, says Sunak as Tories concede defeat to Starmer's Labour

03:4105 Jul 2024

Labour leading by miles as 382 of 650 seats declared

02:5905 Jul 2024

Labour Party leader Starmer thanks British voters, says people are ready for change

02:5205 Jul 2024

Nigel Farage wins his first seat in UK parliament

02:2805 Jul 2024

Exit polls predict Labour Party win by massive majority

04:2305 Jul 2024

Latest visuals from UK as Labour celebrates victory

04:1805 Jul 2024

'Country first, party second', says Starmer as Labour waltzes to victory

Britain's incoming prime minister, Keir Starmer, said the fight for trust would be the "battle that defines our age" and he would be judged on his ability to show that politics could be a force for good in the world.

Starmer, set to lead a centre-left party into power just as the far right makes gains in Europe, said his mandate from the British people was a "great responsibility" and he pledged to start work straightaway on improving the country.

"Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold this country together: national renewal," he told supporters after his party won enough seats to hold a majority in parliament.

"The fight for trust is the battle that defines our age. It is why we've campaigned so hard on demonstrating we are fit for public service."

"We have to return politics to public service. Show that politics can be a force for good."

Starmer stressed that he would put the country first, and his party's interests second, adding that the road ahead would not be easy. (Reuters)

04:1605 Jul 2024

Senior UK Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg fails to win seat in election

Former British Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Mogg failed to win the parliamentary seat of North East Somerset and Hanham, losing to the Labour Party, results showed early on Friday. (Reuters)

03:5505 Jul 2024

Labour crosses majority mark of 326 seats

Britain's opposition Labour Party has won 326 seats in the parliamentary election, broadcaster ITV said on Friday, meaning it now holds a majority in the 650-seat strong House of Commons. (Reuters)

