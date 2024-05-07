UK military personnel data accessed in alleged China hack: Reports

"The relevant remarks from UK politicians are absurd," he said, in response to British political reaction to the report.

Britain and China have increasingly sparred over the issue of hacking, with London saying in March that Chinese hackers and a Chinese entity were behind two high-profile attacks in recent years - the targeting of lawmakers critical of China, and an assault on the country's electoral watchdog.

It has strained ties as Britain sought to strike a delicate balance between trying to neutralise security threats posed by China while maintaining or even enhancing engagement in some areas such as trade, investment and climate change.

But there has been growing anxiety about its alleged espionage activity in Britain, particularly ahead of a national election expected later this year, and some British politicians have become increasingly vocal over the threat that they say China poses.

Mel Stride, a senior British minister, said the database was managed by an external contractor and had been taken offline quickly.

"The MoD has acted very swiftly to take this database offline. It's a third-party database and certainly not one run directly by the MoD," he told Sky News.