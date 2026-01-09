<p>London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated his position on Greenland during a call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.</p>.White House says Greenland purchase is an active discussion, Trump is committed to NATO.<p>Starmer has said that he stood with Denmark in its defence of Greenland after President Donald Trump's renewed push to bring it under US control.</p><p>The leaders also discussed Ukraine and progress made in Paris with the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" partners, she added.</p>