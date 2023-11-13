JOIN US
Homeworld

UK PM Sunak names James Cleverly as interior minister after Suella Braverman sacked

Last Updated 13 November 2023, 09:54 IST

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office named James Cleverly, the former foreign minister, as the country's new interior minister on Monday, after the previous incumbent Suella Braverman was sacked.

Braverman had last week defied Sunak by publishing an article attacking the police's handling of a pro-Palestine march that took place on Saturday.

Critics said her stance helped inflame tensions and encourage right-wing protesters to take to the streets of London, putting Sunak under pressure to take action.

(Published 13 November 2023, 09:54 IST)
