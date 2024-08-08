UK rioters thwarted by 'show of unity' by communities, says police chief

"I think the show of force from the police, and frankly, the show of unity from communities, together defeated the challenges that we've seen," Rowley told reporters.

While anti-racism protesters marched carrying banners with slogans like "Refugees Welcome" and "No to Hate", no large far-right gatherings were reported, only smaller groups.

Police said several dozen people had thrown bottles and tried to cause disruption in the southern English town of Croydon, while in Northern Ireland, bins were set on fire in Belfast and authorities said they dealt with a number of race-related hate crime incidents.

Rowley said police had continued to make raids and arrest violent offenders on Thursday morning, including many with criminal backgrounds. Over 400 people in total have been arrested across the country since the start of the riots.

"Any suggestion they're patriots, or they've got a cause... is nonsense," Rowley said. "They're criminals, and frankly, most of them are going to be charged with violent disorder, and most of them are going to go to prison for a few years."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a former chief prosecutor who is facing an early crisis after winning a July 4 election, has warned rioters they will face lengthy jail terms.

Policing minister Diana Johnson said on Thursday she remained cautious about the situation.

"There are consequences for the criminality on our streets, and I think that swift justice that we're seeing is also helping to make people think twice about getting involved," Johnson told Sky News.