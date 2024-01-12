UK says strikes against Houthi target were an act of self defence

London: Overnight strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen by Britain and the United States were an act of self defence, British Armed Forces minister James Heappey told Times Radio on Friday.
"Our action and the action of the Americans last night was in self defence in order to defend against further attacks on our warships as they go about their legal and reasonable business," Heappey said.
The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.