UK women of colour learn self-defence in response to racist riots

London: At a London sports ground, Maya Hassan looks on with pride as around 30 women, nearly all Muslims and from ethnic minorities, join a self-defence class that she organised in response to a wave of riots that saw violent, racist attacks on Muslims and migrants.

The 28-year-old martial arts expert said she wanted to help women of colour to learn how to deal with abuse and build connections and confidence after more than a week of unrest aimed at mosques, asylum seeker hotels and the police.

"It gives you a little bit more confidence," she said. "You kind of know what to look for, how to be socially aware, how to spot things and how to get out of a really bad situation."

Muslim and ethnic minority communities have expressed shock over the disorder which was sparked by false information online that the suspected killer of three young girls in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England, was an Islamist migrant.