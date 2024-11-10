Ukraine commander says North Korea troops prepare to fight alongside Russian troops

<p>Ukraine's top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Saturday that there were reports North Korean troops were preparing for combat alongside Russian forces.</p><p>"We have numerous reports of North Korean soldiers preparing to participate in combat operations alongside Russian Forces," Syrskyi wrote on Facebook of his conversation with Christopher Cavoli, a senior US general who heads the US European Command.</p><p>Syrskyi said the situation in front line sectors of the more than 2-1/2-year-old war with Russia remained "difficult and show signs of escalation". </p>