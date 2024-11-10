Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukraine commander says North Korea troops prepare to fight alongside Russian troops

Syrskyi said the situation in front line sectors of the more than 2-1/2-year-old war with Russia remained 'difficult and show signs of escalation'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 03:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 03:43 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaNorth Korea

Follow us on :

Follow Us