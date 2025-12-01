Menu
Homeworld

Ukraine is focused on sovereignty, security guarantees in talks, Zelenskyy says

The Ukrainian leader also told a joint press conference with Macron that he hoped to hold talks with US President Donald Trump after Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has visited Russia.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 16:27 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 16:27 IST
World newsUkraineFranceVolodymyr ZelenskyyEmmanuel Macron

