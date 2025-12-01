Ukraine is focused on sovereignty, security guarantees in talks, Zelenskyy says

<p>Paris: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Ukraine's priorities in the peace talks were to maintain sovereignty and ensure strong security guarantees.</p><p>Zelenskyy, who is visiting Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron, called on Kyiv's allies to ensure that Russia was not rewarded for the war it has started.</p>.Ukraine, US talks on peace proposals to happen soon, Zelenskyy says.<p>The Ukrainian leader also told a joint press conference with Macron that he hoped to hold talks with US President Donald Trump after Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has visited Russia.</p><p>French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that only Ukraine could decide on its territories in peace negotiations with Russia, following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris. Macron also said Russia had shown no sign of ending aggression.</p>