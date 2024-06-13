Ukraine, Japan sign 10-year term security agreement

Ukraine and Japan on Thursday signed a 20-year security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine, more than two years since it was invaded by Russia, has signed 15 similar agreements pledging long-term support from its allies including Britain, France and Germany.

"In 2024, Japan will provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion and will continue to support us throughout the agreement's entire 10-year term," Zelenskyy said on X.