<p>Kyiv: Talks are underway between US and Ukrainian officials on a peace deal toward ending Kyiv's war with Moscow, the secretary of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a>'s National Security and Defence Council said on Sunday.</p>.Ukrainian delegation heads to US for peace talks after lead negotiator's exit.<p>"We have clear directives and priorities: safeguarding Ukrainian interests, ensuring substantive dialogue, and advancing on the basis of the progress achieved in Geneva," wrote Rustem Umerov, Kyiv's lead negotiator, on X.</p><p>"We are working to secure real peace for Ukraine and reliable, long-term security guarantees."</p>