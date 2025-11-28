<p>Kyiv: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> said on Friday that talks between Ukrainian and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> officials on proposals to end the war with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a> would take place soon. </p>.Zelenskyy's top aide says Ukraine won't give up land to Russia.<p>In the video, addressed to the nation, Zelenskyy said senior Ukrainian officials representing the military, foreign ministry and intelligence would participate in the talks on how to end the conflict, which is approaching its 4-year mark.</p>