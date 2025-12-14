Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukraine's Zelenskyy ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks

The move marks a major shift for Ukraine, which has fought to join NATO as a safeguard against Russian attacks and has such an aspiration included in its constitution.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 13:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 13:39 IST
World newsUkraine

Follow us on :

Follow Us