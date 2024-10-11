Home
Ukrainian forces hold around half of Toretsk, trying to beat back Russian advance, local official says

Military analysts say that capturing the hilltop Toretsk would allow Russian invasion forces to further complicate logistics for Ukrainian forces in much of the east.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 09:33 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 09:33 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaRussia-Ukraine Conflict

