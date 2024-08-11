UK's Starmer scraps holiday to focus on response to riots

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has cancelled a planned holiday to focus on his government's response to a series of racist riots that targeted Muslims and migrants, a Downing Street source said.

Thousands of police officers remained on duty over the weekend in case violence flared again although for a fourth day in a row on Saturday counter-protesters far outnumbered anti-migration demonstrators in several towns and cities.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Starmer would no longer be going on holiday next week.

His government has moved quickly to speed up the processing of people arrested and charged in relation to the riots.

On Friday, officials said 741 arrests had been made since the unrest broke out and 302 people had been charged.

Police have said arrests are likely to continue for months.