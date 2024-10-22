Home
world

UN agency head calls for temporary truce in northern Gaza

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UNRWA relief agency, said the humanitarian situation had reached a dire point, with bodies abandoned by roadsides or buried under rubble.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 12:39 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 12:39 IST
World newsUNIsrael-Palestine ConflictGaza

