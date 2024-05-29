UN says it's struggling to keep operating in Gaza because of Israel’s expanding offensive

The United Nations said on Tuesday that it was struggling to maintain its operations in the Gaza Strip because of Israel’s expanding military offensive in Rafah, including a devastating strike on a camp for displaced Palestinians that killed at least 45 people and the continued airstrikes near the UN offices in north Rafah.

“We want this to stop,” the UN’s chief spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said Tuesday.

Over the past two days, officials and senior diplomats at the UN have issued statement after statement, expressing not only condemnation of the strike Sunday but also frustration that they have been unable to stop the war and the suffering of civilians.

The strike and a resulting fire killed at least 45 people, including children, Gazan Health Ministry officials said. Videos reviewed and verified by The New York Times showed fires raging through the night as people frantically pulled bodies from the rubble, shouting in horror as they carried the charred remains out of the camp. In one video, a man held a headless child as fire engulfed a structure behind him.

The UN Security Council held an emergency consultation meeting behind closed doors Monday afternoon and was scheduled to hold an open emergency meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the situation in Rafah.