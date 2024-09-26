Unions in Spain to protest in push to reduce working hours

Madrid: Trade unions will lead protests across Spain on Thursday in an effort to force an agreement between the government and the business sector over a reduction in working hours amid pushback from employers concerned about a rise in costs.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists are seeking to persuade businesses to buy into a plan to reduce the working week by 2.5 hours from 40 hours that they say will boost productivity.

The European Union must close the productivity gap between its member states to keep pace with economic rivals the United States and China, former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said in a report this month produced for the European Commission.

To secure the backing of employers, the government has offered a hiring bonus for small businesses with less than 10 employees to offset the reduction in working hours while maintaining the same level of service, according to a source involved in the negotiations.

Madrid can approve the reduction without consensus and a senior government source said they will do so before the end of 2024.