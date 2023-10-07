Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US condemns Hamas attacks, supports Israel's right to defend itself: Secretary of State Antony Blinken

'There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel,' Blinken said.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 15:04 IST

Follow Us

The United States condemns attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel, and supports Israel's right to defend itself, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

"There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," Blinken said in a statement released by the State Department.

"We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners. The United States supports Israel's right to defend itself," Blinken said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 October 2023, 15:04 IST)
World newsUnited StatesIsraelPalestineUS newsAnthony Blinken

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT