Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s family get three seats in Mumbai

Narwekar’s family has contested three seats from the A Ward of Mumbai, considered a prestigious ward in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 03:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 03:58 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBMCInidan Politicscivic polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us