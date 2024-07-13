US court temporarily puts net neutrality rules reinstatement on hold

Washington: A US appeals court said on Friday it was temporarily putting the Federal Communications Commission's reinstatement of landmark net neutrality rules on hold until Aug. 5 as it considers legal challenges from the broadband industry. The FCC voted in April along party lines to reassume regulatory oversight of broadband internet and reinstate open internet rules that were rescinded in 2017 under then-President Donald Trump.

Those rules were originally adopted in 2015, and were set to go back into effect on July 22 until the order from the Sixth Circuit US Court of Appeals, which said the delay was needed "to provide sufficient opportunity to consider the merits" of the request to halt the rules as the legal challenge proceeds.

The FCC did not immediately comment on Friday.