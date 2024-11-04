Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US Elections: I see a nation determined to turn page on hatred, division, says Harris

She said that during her campaign, she found that Americans from the so-called red states and the so-called blue states are ready to bend the arc of history toward justice.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 01:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 01:14 IST
World newsUSAKamala HarrisUS Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us