Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US Elections: Kamala Harris struggles to secure men's support in labour unions

Most unions have long supported Democratic candidates, and both Harris and President Joe Biden have backed unions in contract negotiations and championed workers' rights.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 18:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 18:15 IST
World newsUSAKamala HarrisUS Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us