US, France and allies call for 21-day ceasefire across Israel-Lebanon border

The statement came from the US, France, the European Union, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, among some other partner nations. It called on the governments of Israel and Lebanon to endorse the temporary ceasefire immediately.

"We have had those discussions for quite some time," a senior US official later told reporters, adding Washington and its allies were aiming to convert those discussions into a broader agreement during this 21 day ceasefire period.

Opening up diplomatic space in Lebanon during this 21 day period will hopefully also open up space for potential for a ceasefire in Gaza which has remained elusive for months, the senior US official added.

Israel's war in Gaza, after a deadly Oct 7 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants, has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis, displaced nearly everyone there and led to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.

The hostilities between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah group have raised fears of a regional war. Israel widened its airstrikes in Lebanon on Wednesday and killed dozens.

Israeli airstrikes this week have targeted Hezbollah militant leaders and hit hundreds of sites deep inside Lebanon, where hundreds of thousands have fled the border region, while the group has fired barrages of rockets into Israel. Scores have been killed in Lebanon.